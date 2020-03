By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 15, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC (WCTV) - The United States Postal Service is keeping their normal operations amid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an email sent out to subscribers, the USPS says they will have normal operations and that they are in communication with the Centers for Disease Control.

