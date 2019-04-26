USPS makes decision to relocate Live Oak post office

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCTV) – The U.S. Postal Service has decided to move the post office in Live Oak to a new location.

USPS says it came to the decision this week after a community meeting and a review of all public feedback. The post office at 400 Ohio Ave S will be moved to a new yet-to-be determined location.

A spokesperson said in a statement, "While the Postal Service is sensitive to the impact of this decision on its customers and the Live Oak, FL community, the USPS properly considered community input and this decision is consistent with Postal Service objectives."

The post office will continue offering services at 400 Ohio Ave S until the replacement facility is open and operating. The same services will be provided at the new location.

The postal service relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.