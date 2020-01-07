Uber to let riders use pin codes to help identify right car

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo an Uber office is seen in Secaucus, N.J. Uber is offering riders a four-digit pin code to help ensure they're getting into the right car. The ride-hailing company is rolling out the new feature across the U.S. and Canada. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Updated: Tue 2:20 PM, Jan 07, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) - Uber is offering riders a four-digit pin code to help ensure they’re getting into the right car.

The ride-hailing company is rolling out the new feature across the U.S. and Canada.

The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was murdered in March after getting into the car of a man impersonating an Uber driver.

Since then, states have been pushing for additional safety requirements for Uber drivers. Riders can choose whether or not to use Uber’s new pin code feature.

