Uber under fire after driver allegedly uses racial slur

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 9, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Rideshare company Uber is under fire for an incident that occurred in Tallahassee last year.

Attorneys Benjamin Crump and Jasmine Rand are representing a man who claims a white Uber driver called him a racial slur and the company did nothing about it.

Attorneys for Javon O'Neal say they plan to release the video of the incident this week, in which the driver allegedly called O'Neal the n-word.

“In Javon’s case Uber attempted to place all blame on the racist driver, and never accepted responsibility as a corporation and a brand that authorized the driver to conduct business under its banner," Attorneys Crump and Rand said. "The moment that Uber accepted Javon’s money, it refused to offer him respect."

We have reached out to Uber for comment on the matter and are currently awaiting word back.

