Rumors swirl around FSU football coaching search. Here's what we know.

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Just two days since Florida State University fired head football coach Willie Taggart, rumors about who will take over the program are spreading like wildfire across the Big Bend and beyond.

One name circulating for the gig is former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops, who retired from college football in 2017 and is currently the head coach and GM of the XFL's Dallas Renegades.

A source inside the FSU program denied that the Seminoles' next coach would be Stoops in a phone call to WCTV Sports Director Kevin Keane.

Three sources outside of the program, but with strong connections to FSU football and boosters, were not able to confirm Stoops, or anyone else, as a candidate for the position.

WCTV also reached out the Dallas Renegades for comment on Stoops' status with the team, but they have not returned calls.

WCTV reporter Sophia Hernandez spoke to multiple boosters about Taggart's firing. One booster told her any reports of Stoops as a candidate for the FSU job are "all urban legend at this point."

The booster went on to say he would definitely be excited if FSU were able to hire Stoops.

Rick Kearney, who has been a Seminole booster for more than 20 years, says he couldn't confirm anything since he's only heard the same rumors as everyone else.

ESPN College Football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit tweeted that he spoke to Stoops, and he told him he was not a candidate for the FSU job.

Just talked with Bob Stoops. Any reports that he’s a candidate for the FSU job are not accurate. Said “he’s not a candidate”. @CollegeGameDay @espn — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 5, 2019

Tuesday morning, FSU Athletic Director David Coburn announced the university hired DHR International, a global executive search firm, to help find the school's next head football coach.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.