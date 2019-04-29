Undercover drug operations lead to arrest of four people in Marianna

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 29, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- Three undercover operations by the Mariana Police Department has led to the arrest of four people on charges of selling and distributing prescription drugs.

Marianna officials say over the past several months, the Police Department has conducted undercover operations to combat the illegal distribution of prescription drugs, including hydrocodone and alprazoalm (Xanax) in the city.

Officials say throughout the investigation, investigators focused their attention on Patricia Merrill, who officials say has been responsible for the distribution of nearly 1,600 hydrocodone pills and 900 Xanax pills over the course of several years.

Authorities say warrants for Merrill were obtained and she was placed under arrest. Merrill is facing charges of conspiracy to traffic in hydrocodone (13 counts), conspiracy to possess with intent to sale of Xanax (10 counts), sale of a controlled substance with 1,000 feet of a church and possession with intent to sell.

Merrill has been booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility on $1,185,000.

Officials say a separate undercover investigation led to the arrest of two people for the distribution of narcotics in Marianna.

MPD says Ruth Murdock was found to be in possession of 60 Xanax tablets and was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance.

Officials say Nathan Conrad was also arrested in the operation. Authorities say Conrad was found to be in possession of two different types of Xanax and morphine pills and was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance for both Xanax and morphine (two counts) and sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 of a church.

MPD says both Murdock and Conrad were booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

Officials say a further undercover operation resulted in a warrant being obtained for the arrest of Leonard Redmon, who was charged with sale of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a church.

Redmond was also arrested and booked into the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

If you have any information into the illegal trafficking or distribution of any drugs, you are urged to contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.