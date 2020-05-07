Unemployment numbers decrease, frustration stays the same

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Across the nation, around 33 million Americans have filed for unemployment since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Florida, just last week, more than 173,000 filed their claims. In the Peach State, more than 228,000 were processed by the Georgia Department of Labor.

Last week, WCTV brought you the story of Jay Jackson. When we last spoke with him, he had received one check, of $274, since his unemployment on March 14.

Thursday morning, he had received three payments, putting him up to date.

But there are others like Mark Kistler, who have yet to receive any assistance.

Kistler says he has called the Department of Economic Opportunity number (800-204-2418), and is constantly met with a dial tone. He says it is a simple call that is left unanswered; he has been facing this since he filed for unemployment on April 14, after working for 40 years.

"I can't get through to them," shares Kistler, "So it's back to where I was before, which just kind of do I wait one more week or do I wait two weeks just to know what to do or how long to do it."

The father and husband, who was previously employed by Target Optical, has yet to see one payment. He says he has difficulty navigating the website and has yet to receive a clear answer on the status of his application.

"Naively I thought I would file the paper and, in a week, I'll be getting a check and life will be honky dory," expresses Kistler, "And its now almost four weeks later and I still don't know."

Jackson has also been waiting.

He was furloughed on March 14 and says he waited a week before filing for unemployment. On March 25, his application still had a pending notice.

He decided to reach out to Senator Bill Monford via email, who responded, and Jackson was later met with generic emails about the definitions of what a pending application was.

He then reached out to John Satter. In hours after his email, he received a response on April 25 saying that someone would be calling him.

Jackson has yet to receive that phone call, and he also states that the emails have stopped with no response.

With no assistance, Jackson says he has to do it himself. He wishes their was more structure within the system, "If each claimant could talk to one person for five minutes than the whole claim could be settled and you could settle that person, run them through and another for five minutes."

After obtaining the first payment back in March, Thursday morning, he received three other payments of $247.

He shares his frustrations lie in the lack of consistency, "If you were blessed to work until last week, I hope you don't have to wait as long as those people in March, but if you do, you do. But we can't forget about the people who have filed long ago. They have been out of work longer, they are the ones suffering more."

It is a frustrating, stressful situation that many like Kistler are still waiting for help on. The 62-year-old, hopes that work is around the corner, "I would love to be compensated for some unemployment," states Kistler. "But I would really like to be back at work, that is my hope."

Kistler shares while he had no luck with the DEO's number, he did call this hotline number 833-352-7759, and was able to get through someone on the first try.

However, when he tried to call back he is once again left with no answer.

