Union workers and state continue impasse over raise negotations

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 7, 2020

TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) — Union workers with American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees bargained with the state one more time before the legislative session begins next Tuesday. It was their fourth negotiation session in talks that have gone on for several months.

They are pleading with the state to give them an across the board 5% raise and cost of living increase. The raise would go to an estimated 50,000 state workers. They say it would cost a fraction of the proposed budget Gov. Ron DeSantis has put out for teachers.

As of Tuesday, the two sides are still at an impasse over salary increases. Other issues they are clashing on are rules for lunch breaks and job classifications. The state did, however, agree to inform workers about union events at worksites and training of supervisors on employee rights.

State employees are not giving up, though. AFSCME and other state workers plan to present their case directly to legislators on January 23.

"We may not get it now, but we at least are putting a face to what is going on in the state," Natasha Grant, who is a Senior Human Program Specialist, says.

