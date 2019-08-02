United Way Greater Valdosta to open new location

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 2, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The United Way Greater Valdosta will soon be a new hub for helping others.

The United Way is opening doors on a new facility, located across the street from Valdosta State University.

With new leadership and a new location, the organization is expecting some big changes.

The United Way has had a chapter in Valdosta for 65 years, but the organization said there could be a better connection between the local non-profits and the businesses that support them. That's why leaders said this new location is meant to be sort of a re-branding for a long standing organization.

"Community awareness is a weakness of ours right now," said Board Chairman Jonathan Miller. "We're really trying to bolster the visibility of the agency, and I think the traffic alone in front of this location is going to do that."

The organization serves 19 agencies across 5 South Georgia counties.

New Executive Director Michael Smith is hoping the new doors will open new opportunities for local organizations, and bridge the gap for more community support.

"Our agencies are busy every day serving the needs of hungry, abused, neglected, broken homes and disabled people," Smith said. "They don't have the time sometimes to build the relationships with local government officials, bank presidents, businesses and community leaders."

Once open, leaders plan to host quarterly breakfast events to help build relationships and raise awareness, hopefully bringing more help to those in need.

"When we support those agencies we help mend those problems and bring solutions to those hurting, and at the end of the day, what's more important than that," Miller said.

The organization expects to be up and running at the new Patterson Street location next week.

The United Way will hold its Day of Caring event on August 23.