United Way hands out $120,000 in relief funds

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 30, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) – The United Way of the Big Bend handed out checks all day Thursday from its coronavirus COVID-19 relief fund.

"The need is great,” said UWBB President Berneice Cox. “We wanted to get this money out as soon we could."

The United Way distributed $120,000 to non-profits in eight counties.

The Kearney Center received a $20,000 check at a stop at the Westgate Apartments. That's where several of the homeless evacuated from the Kearney Center are staying now.

"We're now up to about 315 clients spread into motels and apartments across the city," Kearney Center advisor Liza McFadden said.

The United Way also made stops Thursday at Second Harvest, 211 Big Bend and ECHO.

ECHO is using its $10,000 to help pay clients’ rent and utilities and keep its food pantry stocked.

“We’ve got new faces, half of our traffic now are folks who never knew about ECHO or Good News Outreach or other partner agenices,” ECHO CEO Freddy Branham said. “This can get them by for a week or two maybe until a stimulus check comes in or when more relief comes in.”

Much of the relief money is going to buy food, especially for children and seniors.

