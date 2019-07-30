United Way of the Big Bend President Rolle leaving organization in September

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The United Way of the Big Bend says President and CEO, Katrina Rolle, is leaving the organization effective September 27.

UWBB says Rolle has accepted a position as the President/CEO of the Community Foundation of North Florida.

“It has been a privilege to work collaboratively with outstanding board members, motivated donors, dedicated volunteers, and loyal staff to make a difference in our community," Rolle said in her letter to the UWBB board. "Together, we have made great strides in our focus to strengthen families and end the generational cycle of poverty."

The organization says Rolle will help launch their next community campaign over the next two months and assist in implementing the organization's new funding cycle, beginning this fall.

“Katrina has been the right leader for us throughout this transformation,” said Board Chair McGhee.” She has a heart for families and children in need, along with a sharp, knowledgeable, strategic mind. She understands the importance of creating long-term, measurable outcomes that really make a difference in ending generational poverty. As sad as we are to see her leave, we are proud that her new venture will allow her to continue to make a positive difference in our region.”