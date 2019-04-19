United Way of the Big Bend announces possible data breach

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The United Way of the Big Bend is alerting residents to a possible data breach involving a tax assistance program.

UWBB President and CEO Katrina Rolle released the follwoing letter about the situation on Friday afternoon:

The United Way of the Big Bend is actively working with authorities to help determine how a possible data breach of a proven program which helps qualified taxpayers file their taxes may have been compromised.

The agency has already contacted the 64 individuals whose data may be impacted to provide assistance on steps to take to further protect their information. The individuals are among the more than 1,000 local taxpayers that utilize the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) each year. For more than 15 years, this highly successful partnership between the UWBB and the IRS has provided tax preparation/ filing services at no cost to the taxpayer.

“We recently became aware of a possible data security breach that occurred when taxpayer information inside a secure lock box was stolen from the vehicle of a VITA site coordinator in late March,” said Katrina Rolle, UWBB President and CEO. “Working with the IRS and the Tallahassee Police Department, we’ve taken positive, proactive steps to cooperate and collaborate, including reaching out directly to our potentially affected taxpayers to help protect them by providing the facts and important information.” The IRS was also able to provide information for each individual on the status of their 2018 tax return, with the vast majority already successfully filed and accepted and not impacted by this possible breach.

“We take this issue seriously and are committed to assisting those whose information may be at risk and working with them to help safeguard their identities,” added Rolle. “In addition, we are working with the IRS to identify new, additional safety measures to help ensure this type of event doesn’t happen in the future.”

According to the IRS, the UWBB VITA program last year resulted in tax refunds to residents totaling $1.3 million with earned income tax credits totaling $376,915 and a savings in tax preparation fees of $392,500. The partnership with the IRS involves UWBB recruiting volunteers and site coordinators and securing site locations. The IRS trains volunteers and establishes protocols the volunteers must follow. This year, 30 volunteers provided tax preparation assistance at 12 tax preparation site locations. All UWBB VITA volunteers are certified to the advanced level of certification, above the level required by the IRS.

We will bring you more information on this story as it becomes available.

