Universal Orlando closing its theme parks

By: WTSP 10 News

March 12, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (WTSP) — Universal Orlando Resort will close its theme parks starting at the end of the business day on Sunday.

Universal said the closure is coming out of an abundance of caution to help stop the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

The theme parks said it would most likely be closed from March 15 through the end of March. The park will continue to evaluate the situation.

Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

Flexible programs will be available for guests who booked travel packages or tickets. Guests can call this number for more information: 877-801-9720.

A core group of team members will continue to work on site. Hourly team members will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of March.