University of Florida employee arrested for sharing child porn online

By: Charissa Stone | WCJB 20

February 21, 2020

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) — Gainesville Police arrested Timothy Turner, 26, an employee of the University of Florida in the Family Nutrition Program and charged him with three felony counts of promotion of sexual performance by a child.

According to the arrest report, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip that three sexually exploitative images of children were shared by a user on Discord, a gaming chat app. The investigation into the user’s IP address revealed that the account which shared the images was owned by Turner.

Police say, after Turner was arrested, he admitted to finding and sharing the images knowing the images were of children.

University of Florida spokesperson Steve Orlando confirmed for TV20 that Turner's position as a Data Entry Processor at the UF/IFAS Department of Agriculture in the Family Nutrition program means he would have likely not worked with children in his role.

Turner was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

His bond is set at $75,000.00.