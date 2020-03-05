University of Florida vets bring healing to top equine competitors

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 5, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Red Hills International Horse Trials attract some of the most fierce equine competitors from across the globe. Sometimes though, those athletes need life saving care.

On Friday, the annual eventing competition begins at Elinor Klapp-Phipps Park. It not only brings in thousands of visitors, but also horse and rider teams from all around the world.

This year, representatives from the University of Florida will help with veterinary services throughout the weekend.

The UF Large Animal Hospital resource is unlike any other in the region; it sees horses like those competing at the top level, as well as animals and owners all across the region searching for answers.

The facility is a resource hospital, which means the doctors take in a lot of animals after local veterinarians are at a crossroads. In some cases, that care could be the difference in returning to the show ring.

Moose is one of those cases.

The Grand Prix Dressage horse steps on to the UF campus as a familiar face, and a patient for the last three years.

Dr. Taralyn McCarrel is a surgeon and assistant professor at the UF Large Animal Hospital. She remembers Moose coming in for poor performance.

"Those horses are asked a lot, in terms of the amount of power that they have to put in to their movements, they have to have perfect symmetry," McCarrel said. "They work all of their body really hard, but particularly their back and their hind end muscles. He just wasn't quite there."

Over the course of his treatment, doctors and staff administered lameness exams, checking for leg pain and trying to determine the cause. With no results, doctors moved on to bone scans and ultrasounds, eventually diagnosing Moose with arthritis.

The team started Moose on a back rehabilitation program with stretching, special exercises and medication.

Moose started making strides, but then all that progress halted. His future in the show ring was at a standstill.

"The major one was an elbow cyst, that I was told would most likely be career ending," said owner Paige Price. "It's completely devastating. You have a horse that you've put hours every day in, training and competing, and to be told that he might never be rideable again."

A team of doctors at UF came together to treat Moose, from surgeons, to cardiologists and internal medicine specialists.

Price says the team was determined to find an answer.

"As soon as we came here it was comforting to know that he had the best care," Price said. "No matter what it took, we would get to the bottom."

One year later, the pair was back under saddle and competing at their best.

Interim Associate Dean of Clinical Services Chris Sanchez says this kind of team work helps find the solutions in these tough cases.

"For complex problems, sometimes you need complex solutions. So the ability to talk to each other, look at images, it's really convenient when those people are the next door down or right here in the hospital versus having to send images away, talk to a specialists," Sanchez said.

The team says saving these lives, and careers, are the reason they keep doing what they're doing.

"Because we're a referral hospital we can get pretty tough cases. So not every case is a success story, but when a whole group of people puts so much hard work, and blood, sweat and tears in any individual case, it's awesome to see that go well," Sanchez said.

The Red Hills Horse Trials begins with a dressage competition on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.