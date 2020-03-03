University of Houston waives tuition for families earning $65K or less

By: CNN/KTRK

March 3, 2020

HOUSTON (CNN) — In a bid to keep college accessible, the University of Houston will waive tuition and mandatory fees for students with family incomes of $65,000 or less. Tuition at UH costs anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 per term, depending on the area of study.

That numbers goes up with mandatory fees, which vary for students.

The program does not cover books or room and board.

This news comes weeks after the University of Southern California made a similar move.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.