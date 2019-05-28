Unseasonably hot temperatures remain for the week

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

May 28, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The heat continues across the Big Bend and South Georgia. On Monday, Gainesville set a new record high of 102 degrees. That is the hottest temperature recorded in the month of May within modern record keeping for Gainesville. Locally, Tuesday afternoon temperatures are climbing into the mid 90s.

It's 5 minutes past the hour. Here's a look at the temperatures across our area. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/uV8xTbXz2X — WCTV PinPoint WX (@WCTVPinPointWX) May 28, 2019

Inland areas will still be the hottest spots, with the coast trending slightly cooler with highs in the low 90s.

High pressure is the dominant feature of the forecast through Thursday. That high is situated over the southeast U.S. and will only shift slightly in upcoming days. High pressure will keep rain chances limited to 20% or less on Tuesday through Thursday. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms could develop each afternoon, but most places will not receive any rain.

A ridge of high pressure will keep the hot and dry pattern going through Thursday this week. #FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/QygPIurnc5 — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) May 28, 2019

Will the heat let up? It'll still be in the 90s this week, but a slightly higher chance of rain returns later this week. The aforementioned ridge of high pressure will weaken on Thursday. A weak cold front will push through North Florida and South Georgia on Friday, possibly lingering into the weekend. So far, it looks like that front will increase rain chances to around 30% Friday through Sunday. It's not forecast to be a washout, but any rain will help keep temperatures in check. Highs for Friday and the weekend will be slightly cooler, in the low to mid 90s. Areas that receive rain could cool off even ore during Friday through Sunday.

Daytime highs will still be in the 90s for most of the week. Factor in a little humidity, it could still feel like the upper 90s to near triple digits. Be sure to limit time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and be sure to stay hydrated to avoid heat-related illnesses.