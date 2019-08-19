Unsettled pattern, daily rain chances through the rest of the week

By: Brittany Bedi| WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

August 19, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV)-- An unsettled week remains across the Big Bend and South Georgia. A trough and a weak area of low pressure is situated over South Georgia. Circulation around the low is bringing winds from the southwest across coastal Big Bend counties. This will keep plenty of moisture an unsettled conditions in the picture for the next few days.

The same area of low pressure is responsible for producing heavy rain and dumping more than 17 inches of rain over Steinhatchee and coastal Taylor and Dixie counties since Friday.

Radar estimates show more than 17 inches of rain fell over Steinhatchee and southern coastal Taylor and northern Dixie counties in the past 4 days.#FLwx pic.twitter.com/09ptk0pCpd — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) August 19, 2019

Any additional rain in top of the saturated ground could add to flooding concerns along the Steinhatchee River. Another 1 to 2 inches of rain will be possible on Monday and Tuesday across most of the area. Some isolated higher accumulations are possible with any thunderstorms.

An unsettled pattern remains in place as the trough parked over the region weakens. This will lead to elevated rain chances on Tuesday through Friday as well.

The unsettled pattern remains for much of the work week. The highest rain chances will be today, but scattered showers and storms are possible all week.#FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/zAYWzQ2hzx — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) August 19, 2019

High pressure over the Atlantic and high pressure to our west will continue to weaken. Rain will push a little farther north. There will still be a 60% chance of rain Tuesday. Rain chances will decrease to about 40% by Wednesday. Rain will be mainly during the afternoon and early evening, along the sea breeze by mid-week.

Moisture increases again by Friday and through the weekend, with rain chances around 40% to 60% through Sunday. High temperatures will still be around the low 90s through the rest of the week.

Overall, it's still going to be warm each day, but any showers should prevent temperatures from reaching the mid 90s. Don't forget the rain gear each afternoon!