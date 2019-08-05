Unsettled weather pattern for the week

By: Brittany Bedi | WCTV Pinpoint Weather Team

August 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- It's the beginning of August, and certainly feeling like it. Temperatures as of 2 p.m. are in the 80's and 70's in several spots.

It's 5 minutes past the hour. Here's a look at the temperatures across our area. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/PFW40VSL8v — WCTV PinPoint WX (@WCTVPinPointWX) August 5, 2019

Multiple areas are rain-cooled as waves of showers and thunderstorms move from the southeast to the northeast and east. Showers and storms should gradually decrease after sunset as heating from today decreases.

Have the rain gear ready for the next several afternoons. A trough of low pressure is set up over Southern Alabama and Central Georgia. This trough will shift eastward over the next few days. Winds from the west and southwest, partnered with trough and daytime heating will produce scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.

A nearby trough will keep enough moisture around and an unsettled pattern in place. This could lead to afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day.#FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/BLGOPLiDK2 — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) August 5, 2019

Because of this, rain chances will range between 40% and 60% every day this week. Rain will be in the form of scattered on-and-off showers and storms.

An unsettled pattern remains this week. Rain chances range between 40-60% through the weekend. #FLwx #GAwx pic.twitter.com/oPjCJhAq91 — Brittany Bedi (@BrittanyBedi) August 5, 2019

A few coastal showers are possible in the morning, but rain will mainly be during the afternoon and early evening. The best thing to do will be to keep rain gear nearby each afternoon and possibly factor in some extra time for travel during the late afternoon/evening rush hour.

The silver lining to some gray clouds this week will be the fact that more showers and clouds will help keep daytime highs from climbing into the mid 90's over the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 80's to low 90's through Wednesday.

