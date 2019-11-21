Updated Florida influenza report

By: Ryan Kaufman | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – According to the Florida Department of Health, flu and flu-like illness is increasing across the state. The new report from FDH also shows the current levels for week 46 (November 10th through November 16th, 2019) are higher than week 46 in 2018.

Week 46 data shows 52 counties in Florida (including Leon, Wakulla, Gadsden, and Taylor) are yielding “mild influenza activity”. Only four counties have “moderate activity” and 11 with “no activity.”

FDH says it is still too early in the season to say exactly, which version of influenza is the predominate strain, but did say “influenza B Victoria lineage” is the most documented type thus far. According to a study published from the CDC (2018), this particular strain of influenza typically impacts younger children and slowly falls off past the age of 30. The other strain of Influenza B, “Yamagata” is prominent in both young adults (0-15) and in older adults (50-80). Type A influenza has been the predominate strain across Florida since 2009. These strains consist of the “H1N1” or “Swine Flu, 2009” as well as “H3”.

Since week 40 of the influenza season, or the beginning of October 2019, the percent of ER and urgent care visits for possible influenza cases have been above the numbers from 2018/2019 back to 2016/2017.

As always, the CDC recommends getting the flu shot while you can to help prevent contracting the flu.

