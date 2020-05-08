Urban League and Second Harvest answer the food need

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- ﻿While many are struggling during this time, our community is there to help.

Friday morning, the Tallahassee Urban League partnered with Second Harvest of the Big Bend to provide food for more than 500 individuals. Among those fed were senior citizens as well as public housing complexes.

With each passing car, the "Thank yous," could be heard loud and clear. Those with stocked cars were grateful to have a meal for themselves and their families, illustrating the great need right here in our own backyards.

Annette Allen and her husband were among the hundreds who showed up to the food drive. She says the bags of canned goods, mac and cheese, and kitchen staples go a long way.

"This helps out a lot, this helps out a lot because neither one of us is working," she said.

She shares that a visit to a food drive such as this provides enough food to last them through the week, "It is a blessing because it really helps out a lot for people who don't have anything."

And Allen is not the only one struggling to put food on the table.

Mattie James shares, "I am on food stamps and it ain't enough."

Bobbie Jordan considers herself a senior citizen, and with a fixed income, times are tough, "The way things is now, every little bit of food you can get does help."

Urban League spent the earlier morning distributing to housing complexes in the area. In March, the organization delivered roughly 4,000 meals to students.

Curtis Taylor, the President/CEO of Tallahassee Urban League, says this is the second drive they have put on this year.

"We need this and we need to continue this because the worst thing in the world is to be hungry and to not know where your next meal is coming from," Taylor said.

Friday morning, cars were being filled, as well as personal shopping bags and carts from those who walked to claim a bag. Jordan states that the cries of hunger she and others have shared, are now answered, "It is a great need...and it is a great help."

Taylor says that while he is happy to have helped in a small way, he knows that it is not a long term solution. He hopes that soon, with assistance from the local government, families will be able to provide for their families very soon.