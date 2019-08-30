Utility crews head to Lake City as preperation for Dorian continue

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 30, 2019

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCTV) – Florida's largest utility company is keeping a close eye on Hurricane Dorian, working through logistics to send thousands of workers to the hardest hit areas.

According to officials with Florida Power & Light, crews are coming from 34 states and Canada to help restore power. On Friday, the company's CEO said millions could be left in the dark when Dorian strikes.

When any crew enters Florida, they head to the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Lake City. Then they wait to see where their services will be needed.

"Lake City is a staging ground, because it's strategically located between I-10 and 75," said Janak Patel, the Senior Operations Manager with Lake City Hotels.

The group sees hundreds of utility workers fill up area hotels any time a storm targets Florida.

Meanwhile, at an I-10 West rest stop not far from Lake City, many of the people there Friday night were trekking to Tallahassee to watch Florida State play Boise State.

Kip Montgomery was planning to leave his home in Orlando for the game in Jacksonville. But when school officials moved the game to Doak Campbell Stadium, he wasn't going to miss it.

"Even though it's further away, it is safer for everybody so it seemed like a win-win for everybody," he said.

But when the game kicks off, Montgomery might be thinking of what's still to come.

"It's in the back of your mind, you always need to prepare," he said. "I prepared before we came, so we'll get home early enough hopefully to make any last minute preparations depending on what this storm does. But it will be a nice diversion for a few hours."