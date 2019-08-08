VFD: No one injured in overnight building fire

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Fire Department says no one was injured following a structure fire in the 1900 block of Fawnridge Road.

Officials say a call came in regarding the fire around 2:01 a.m. on Thursday morning and fire units arrived within six minutes, finding smoke and flames coming out of the windows of both floors of the building.

VFD says the fire was quickly put out by on-scene crews.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.