Valdosta Fire Department demonstrates Christmas tree fire

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 10, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- As the holiday season is heating up, the Valdsota Fire Department is making sure Christmas trees are not.

On Tuesday, the Valdosta Fire Department demonstrated the dangers of not taking care of Christmas trees. Holiday decorations quickly went up in flames as the room filled with smoke.

Fire officials are urging people to check decorations twice, making sure lights are working properly and bulbs are not broken. Real Christmas trees should also be watered every day.

Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said fires are always a tragedy, but can hit families extra hard during the holiday season.

"We get excited about the decorations, excited about gifts. We get a lot of decorations, so a loss this time of year is not only the possessions that they already have, but a lot of times it's the gifts that they're prepared to give, as well," Boutwell said.

The fire department said the majority of Christmas tree fires are caused by electrical problems, or trees placed too closely to heat sources.