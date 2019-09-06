VFD puts out house fire

By: WALB News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — The Valdosta Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire.

Flames were seen coming from the house in the 400 block of Dale Drive.

Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said that the house was thought to be vacant, but when VFD arrived, they believed there was someone inside. They searched the structure as they extinguished the flames, but no one was found.

Power has been cut off.

The Valdosta Police Department and Emergency Services also responded. The call came in about 6:50 a.m. Friday.

Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.

