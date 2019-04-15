VLMPO plans ahead for Lowndes County transportation

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 15, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Transportation officials are driving towards the future in Lowndes County.

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Planning Organization has approved its Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

The bulk of the funds will be going towards its 2045 transportation plan. That plan will include things like what projects the community wants to see completed, how to prioritize those projects and how to pay for them.

Those projects could range anywhere from adding bike lanes, to making plans for public transportation or even preparing for autonomous vehicles.

Officials said these long term plans are done every five years to help better prepare for the future as the county landscape continues to change.

"Communities have growth and development that changes our assumptions for transportation impacts and transportation infrastructure, and every five years is a good opportunity to reevaluate those assumptions," said Corey Hull, South Georgia Regional Commission Transportation and Environmental Director. "Have their been new developments, are there new factories, new shopping centers that change traffic flow, change the impact of traffic and transportation? Does a community want to see more public transportation, does a community want to see more bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and prioritize those types of projects. It gives the community, our stakeholders, local elected officials the opportunity to make those changes for funding."

The VLMPO has put out a new survey leading up to the transportation plan. It asks the community for input on changes or investments they want to see throughout Lowndes County.

The survey covers things like intersections that could need improvements, any infrastructure problems in the area and what changes the community would like to see.

The survey can be found on the VLMPA website and on Facebook. It will be open through May 10.