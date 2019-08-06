VLPRA Celebrates Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center expansion

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 6, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- South Georgia is serving up a racket as the community celebrates the grand opening of new tennis courts.

The Valdost-Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority cut the ribbon Tuesday of six new tennis courts at the Harry B. Anderson Tennis Center.

Community officials said the expansion will be a major economic driver for Valdosta and Lowndes County. It allows the city to host major tournaments, like the USTA Mixed Doubles State Championships.

That tournament will be held in Lowndes County this weekend for the first time.

VLPRA Chair Suzan Prince said local competitors have traveled all across the state for these tournaments, and they're excited to see the Lowndes County community granted this opportunity.

"We have worked for several years to try and attract an event of this nature here, so for it to finally happen and come in to fruition, it really gives us a great sense of pride to know that all our hard work has paid off, and we're actually hosting large events of this nature," Prince said.

The tournament begins on Thursday. Organizers expect the Azalea City to host about 800 players from across the state.