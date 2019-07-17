VPD: Man arrested following three business burglaries

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 17, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department has arrested a man in connection with burglaries at three businesses this month.

VPD says on Tuesday around 9:15 a.m., officials responded to a business in the 1600 block of North Ashley Street in reference to an overnight burglary.

Officials say surveillance video showed a man force his way into the business and take money before leaving.

Authorities say officials quickly compared the incident to another that occurred around a half hour earlier in the 1500 block of North Ashley Street.

VPD says surveillance footage showed the same offender making a forcible entry into the business and taking money.

Officials say a BOLO was issued for the offender, later identified as 42-year-old Ronnie Campbell, and a short time later, he was seen by authorities in the 400 block of North Troup Street.

According to VPD, Campbell was then arrested without incident and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Authorities say following an interview with Campbell, they connected him to a July 15 burglary at a restaurant in the 2011 block of North Ashley Street, in which he again forced entry into the establishment before stealing money.

Officials say Campbell is facing three counts of felony burglary and further charges are pending.

“Our patrol officers did an outstanding job of linking the two burglaries together and getting information out quickly to the rest of the department, which resulted in an arrest. This was a great team effort by members of our department to get this offender off the streets.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information on this case call the Valdosta Police Department Detective Bureau at 229-293-3145.

