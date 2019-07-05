VPD: Man taken into custody on rape, child molestation charges

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 5, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A 44-year-old Valdosta man is now behind bars on charges of rape, incest and child molestation.

The Valdosta Police Department says on July 1 around 10 a.m., officials were made aware of a minor under the age of 16-years-old that had been a victim of sexual assault for over a year.

Authorities say an investigation was immediately launched into the allegations and discovered that 44-year-old Gilberto Valencia had sexual contact with the juvenile victim numerous times throughout a year.

Officials say Valencia was arrested at his residence on July 2 without incident and was transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

Valencia has been charged with felony rape, felony incest and aggravated child molestation.

“I am proud of our detectives that worked this case to ensure that this offender will be held accountable for his actions. Our thoughts go out to the victim and the victim’s family. They have a long healing process ahead of them,” Chief Leslie Manahan.

Additional charges in other jurisdictions may be brought against Valencia, officials say.