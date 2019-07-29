VPD: Three arrested after armed robbery in Valdosta

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 29, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta Police Department says three are in custody following an armed robbery at a business in the 2000 block of West Hill Avenue.

Officials say around 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, VPD officers responded to the Burger King on West Hill Avenue in response to an armed robbery.

Authorities say once on the scene, an employee told officials that one of the suspects, later identified as 20-year-old Issac Hill, approached her while holding a gun and took an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say Hill was observed leaving business in a car, and a BOLO for the vehicle.

Officials say a Lowndes County Sheriff's Deputy located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, where Hill led on foot but was quickly apprehended.

VPD says 21-year-old Jovi Hughley and a 17-year-old female were in the car at the robbery and the traffic stop.

Authorities say the handgun and stolen money were recovered and all three were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Hill is facing charges of armed robbery (felony), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony) and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor).

Both Hughley and the teenager were charged with party to the crime of armed robbery (felony).