Valdosta police looking for armed robbery suspect

By: Jordan Barela | WALB News Team

October 7, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — The Valdosta Police Department said it is looking for a man believed to have committed four different armed robberies in the area.

The suspect is a black man between 35 and 40 years old and he drives a small white car.

Two of the armed robberies happened in Lake Park and the other two happened in Valdosta in the past month, according to police.

The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department at (229) 242-2606 or the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office at (229) 671-2900.

