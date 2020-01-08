Valdosta police make 4 drug and DUI arrests in a day

By: Dave Miller WALB

January 8, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — On Saturday, January 4, officers of the Valdosta Police department took four people to jail within a three-hour period.

It started just after midnight, when a patrol captain saw a vehicle sitting at a stop sign in the 400 block of East Magnolia Street, with the driver asleep at the wheel.

While the officer was investigating, Kendrick Martin put the vehicle in gear as if he was going to flee, so officers removed him from the car.

Officers located both powder cocaine and crack cocaine packaged for sale. Martin was transported to Lowndes County Jail and charged with Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute.

“We are proud our officers were able to get these narcotics before they could be put out on the streets. Officers never know what is going to turn up during a traffic stop, so they must always be prepared for anything," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns.

Less than an hour later, a VPD patrol officer working in the 1800 block of North Ashley Street when he smelled marijuana. The officer approached Christopher Brooks when he was entering a vehicle.

At that time the officer detected the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle as well. There was a passenger in the vehicle, later identified as Rashaun Taylor. During the investigation, officers were able to locate a cigar that contained marijuana, ecstasy pills, and a handgun.

Brooks was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

-Possession of Marijuana

-Possession of Ecstasy

-Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

-Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Taylor was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the following charges:

-Possession of Ecstasy

-Possession of Marijuana

“We are very proud of our officer for following up on his instincts which led to these drugs being removed from the streets and this gun being taken from someone who should have never had it," said Johns.

Then just after 2:30 a.m., VPD responded to the 1500 block of East Park Avenue in reference to a trespassing call. The victim said Quinton Davenport knocked on her window, and then broke the window.

Witnesses confronted Davenport, who argued with them before leaving the scene.

An off-duty detective saw Davenport drive away from the scene at a high rate of speed, and he was stopped quickly.

He was determined to be driving while intoxicated, and carrying a small amount of marijuana. Davenport was charged with reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and possession of marijuana, less than one ounce.

“We are grateful for the assistance of the witnesses in this case. Their help and the fast response from our officers and detective got this subject off the streets possibly preventing innocent citizens from being injured," said Lt. Johns.

