University System of Georgia cancels spring graduation ceremonies

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 19, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Spring graduation ceremonies are canceled at Valdosta State University.

On Thursday, university officials announced spring commencement ceremonies have been cancelled for all 26 schools in the University System of Georgia, including VSU.

In a statement, VSU President Dr.mRichard Carvajal said handing out degrees to celebrating graduates is one of his greatest joys, but community health and safety must be a top priority.

"I know how much our graduates have longed for this day, and I am truly sorry that this decision became necessary," Carvajal said. "That said, our top priority must be the health, safety and well-being of all members of our VSU community, especially during these challenging times."

University officials say diplomas will be mailed directly to all graduates. They are now working on a new, alternative way to celebrate the students.

