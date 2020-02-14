VSU dean in child porn sting out on bond

By: WALB News Team

February 13, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) — A Valdosta State University dean caught in a Lowndes County child sex sting was released on bond Thursday.

Keith Walters is charged with three counts of obscene internet contact with a child and one count of sexual exploitation by use of the internet or computer. He was arrested with 13 other men in the sting called, “Operation Broken Arrow.”

He was released on a $25,000 bond.

Walters is currently on administrative leave as dean of VSU’s College of Science and Mathematics.

WALB obtained a copy of Walters’ personnel file from the university.

In the file was a letter Walters received from the university on Monday.

The letter stated that Walters was placed on administrative leave with pay.

Walters’ tenure was not affected but he was removed as dean, according to the letter.

“As per your December 7, 2018 acceptance letter, your salary will become $115,000 for your tenured faculty role,” the letter stated.

Walters was also temporarily suspended from university resources and facilities. He is also barred from conducting any work on behalf of the university and contact with employees.

