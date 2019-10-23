VSU hosts Mental Wellness Day as University System of Georgia creates Mental Health Task Force

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 23, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) — Valdosta State University encouraged Blazers on campus to take a brain break for its Mental Wellness Day.

The university provided resources and activities at the event to empower students to take care of their mental and emotional well-being.

VSU isn't the only school paying attention to mental health; The University System of Georgia is expanding the effort across the state with a new Mental Health Task Force.

VSU president Richard Carvajal is one of the co-chairs on this new task force. They say the goal is to start finding better, more effective ways of addressing mental health, which is a growing concern on campuses across Georgia.

Another goal of hosting the Mental Wellness Day was to combat the stigma against mental health.

"When you can talk openly about the things you're going through, it's automatically a step in the right direction dealing with those stressors," graduate student Ashlie Prain. "Being a university student can be very stressful, especially when you're a first generation college student, if you're away from home."

The Mental Health Task Force develops policies and procedures that ensure students are taken care of.

"They're dealing with all these stressors on their own, so having these supportive departments and organizations, knowing that they're cared about, is very, very important for them," Dr. Tricia Hale, the director of VSU's counseling center, said.

Counseling center staff say that need is huge. Right now, they're booked up for about three weeks.

"Counseling centers across the country are struggling with meeting the needs of students and the demand for them is continuously increasing, even though enrollment is not," Hale said. "So staffing is a high discussion."

The center said this is one concern they hope the task force will address. VSU said ensuring student well-being is a responsibility for everyone across campus.

The forming of the task force was announced earlier in October. Its first meeting has not been scheduled yet.

