VSU hosts day of science experiments for hearing-impaired

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 7, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University hosted a unique learning event Friday for deaf and hearing-impaired students across the South Georgia region.

It was an opportunity for ones who are hard-of-hearing to come together, conduct science experiments and socialize with each other through sign language.

VSU program director Dr. Nanci Scheetz is hoping the program will spark inspiration.

"I want the students who come in who are deaf and hard-of-hearing, first, to have a good day, have fun, socialize and realize , especially the older ones, college is a possibility for me too," she said.

Dr. Scheetz and her team host events similar to this twice a year: Once in the fall and once in the spring. All ages are welcome.

She says about 160 deaf or hearing-impaired students are currently participating in the program.