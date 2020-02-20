VSU receives national honor for urban forest

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 20, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University gained national attention Thursday by receiving its eighth Tree Campus USA recognition.

It was presented by the Arbor Day Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to tree planting.

They honored VSU with the designation for the school's effective management of the campus's urban forest.

During the ceremony, leaders spoke about what it takes to maintain the forest, the importance of conservation and health benefits of gardening.