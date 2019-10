By: WCTV Eyewitness News

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University says they have rescheduled this year's Beach Bash Homecoming parade for 4 p.m. Friday due to the threat of inclement weather.

The parade was originally scheduled for Saturday morning.

VSU says homecoming homecoming festivities are expected to continue midday Saturday, with the pre-game tailgate party around Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and Drexel Park, including the Blazer Walk 1:30 p.m.