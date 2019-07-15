VSU students help teach ASL to local kids

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness news

July 15, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- No summer vacation for Valdosta State University students as they take the lead on lessons for local kids.

On Monday students in the Valdosta State University College of Education helped teach American Sign Language to kids in the community.

It's part of the university's Summer Reading and Feeding Program, a partnership between the VSU College of Education and Human Services, Advancing Valdosta Inc. McMullen Southside Library and Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The group meets twice per week, teaching new lessons, providing new experiences and free lunch for area kids.

Organizers said it's helping to keep kids engaged during summer vacation, providing an opportunity and meal they may not otherwise have.

"We just want to give these students a step up and be there to help them, but it also helps our VSU students because it provides great service learning projects for them," said Lynn Minor, Director of VSU Partnerships, Community Outreach and Alumni Development.

This is the first year of the Summer Reading and Feeding program. Organizers plan to continue this fall with a similar Help with Homework program for after school tutoring.