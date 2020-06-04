VSU students outraged by student's blackface Snap

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 3, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Many students at Valdosta State University are outraged by a social media post that surfaced this week.

A Snapchat photo appears to show VSU student and RN-major Christian Stephens painted with a black face and captioned “Am I black now?”

“My skin color is not for your entertainment,” DJ Davis, president of the Sociology/Anthropology club at VSU said.

Stephens has since deleted his social media accounts, but the student body is pushing for him to be expelled.

“Being black right now in America, it’s one of the hardest things to be, student Daughtry Melton IV said. “Being gunned down by police, and going around shopping in stores and being looked at as thieves or anything like that, you don’t understand that feeling.”

An online petition was posted calling for Stephens to be expelled, and more than 500 students have signed on Wednesday night.

“’Am I black now?’ At the end of the day, you’re not obviously black because you wouldn’t do anything like that,” student Jasher Scott said. “And you also don’t recognize the pain of what it feels like to go through things that people who are black in America go through.”

The school posted a statement on social media Tuesday night:

"Recently, Valdosta State University was made aware of an inappropriate and offensive social media post attributed to one of our students. It is outrageous that this type behavior continues during a time when so many of us are confronted with issues related to racial bias, safety, and physical health. The content of this image, in any context, is not something that I, President Carvajal, nor members of the university community condone. Furthermore, it defies the principles of civility, integrity, and citizenship upheld in the Blazer Creed..."

Many students, though, argue the statement is not enough.

“There should be no debate about it at all, and the fact that someone who goes to this school can say something like that is absolutely unacceptable and really humiliating for the school,” student Emily Johnson said.

Lauryn White is another VSU student pushing for Stephen’s expulsion.

“You not putting out anything about expelling the student or anything along those lines, it’s not making it a safe space for students,” she said.

VSU leaders will hold a virtual forum on Microsoft Teams Thursday at 4 p.m. All students are invited to participate. Details on how to join will be posted on the school’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.