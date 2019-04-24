VSU students tells life story through new book

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 24, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- One Valdosta State University student is turning pages as he adds 'author' to his resume.

Imagine not being able to order a pizza on a Friday night, or start your day with a cup of coffee. That's reality for Remington Walls. Now the Valdosta State freshman has put that reality to paper, to tell a story everyone can learn from.

Walls has detailed his journey with a rare disease that essentially makes him allergic to all foods in his new book 'Home Plate.'

While his days are now dedicated to the baseball diamond as a student athlete, he fuels up with a special diet. Every meal is the same special shake. He drinks about twenty of the prescription shakes every day.

At three years old, after near constant sickness and unable to hold down foods, Walls was diagnosed with Eosinophilic Esophagitis. It's a rare allergic disease in which white blood cells in his esophogus attack food like it's a disease.

Walls was diagnosed a severe case, and at four years old was taken off all foods.

"When I was younger it seemed like everything was a challenge, but as I grow older and I do through the same situations again you learn how to handle them," Walls said.

With his mother, Stephanie, Remington put the story all on the plate. He said this journey, while it's now normal for his family, it serves up a powerful message.

"We want our story to inspire people," Walls said. "We want people to see us and see that no matter what you're going through you can always push through and persevere through it."

Walls continues to catch every challenge that comes his way.

'Home Plate' can be found online through all major publications. He will also be holding a book signing on campus Thursday night.

This is the first book Walls has written, and while he said he doesn't see writing as a career, he said there could be another book in the future.