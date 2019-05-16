VSU to offer Bachelor of Science in engineering technology

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 16, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) – Valdosta State University will soon offer a Bachelor of Science in engineering technology, becoming one of the only schools in Georgia to do so.

The new degree program was approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents on May 14.

The university says the program is slated to begin in Fall 2020, and will be included in the College of Science and Mathematics. An engineering technology degree has a strong foundation in physics, mathematics, computer sciences, humanities and social sciences.

VSU says it created the degree program after recognizing a need for it in the area.

“The approval of this new program by the Board of Regents will position Valdosta State University to prepare students to fill positions needed by businesses and industries in South Georgia,” said Dr. Robert T. Smith, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and professor of mathematics. “VSU has developed this program following national models to help address critical shortages for well-trained individuals in the region in industrial technology.”

The university is anticipating to add an electrical engineering technology track as enrollment grows.