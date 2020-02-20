VSU trains community for active shooter events

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 19, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University Police is one of several departments across the country to adopt a two-fold disaster recovery program that was put in action following the Columbine Shooting in 1999.

The course is called CRASE: Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events. It originated at Texas State University to explore how to save yourself and others during the critical time between when a shooting breaks out and when first responders arrive.

Lieutenant Rob Goley, an emergency management specialist with Valdosta State Police, led the on-campus training Wednesday.

Goley said, "They've trained law enforcement and the response side of it, and this part of it is the civilian side where we train civilians how to react in this type of event."

Students on campus had mixed ideas on how they would react in the situation.

"My first instinct is to run," Breyona Ledbetter said.

As for Wendell Bussur, he says he would take charge. He said he would tell everybody to get on "the opposite side of the room like where the shooter's coming in."

Running and hiding are two things Lieutenant Goley say are protocol.

"It's run, hide and fight," he said. "If you can get away, get away. If you can't get away, you need to hide. Barricade yourself in. And if the guy comes through the door, you got to fight for your life. Your life depends upon it."

While it is basic training, one student says a shooting is not something you can totally prepare for.

"Clearly, yes, there's general stuff you could do like block doors, turn off lights and all that stuff. But every case is always gonna be a different story," Ron Dickerson said.

The disaster response program taking place at VSU is open to the community.

"We'll go to your church or go to your office," Lieutenant Goley said. "We'll train you on this or just expose you to this type of program. It doesn't cost anything, and we'll be glad to do it for you."

While it's taking place on campus, the agency recommends more students joining in.

The next CRASE training courses are scheduled for March 24, April 7 and April 14.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.