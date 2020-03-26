VSU waives ACT/SAT testing requirements for prospective students

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 26, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State University is waiving testing requirements for incoming students during the upcoming summer and fall semesters.

University officials announced Thursday that SAT/ACT scores for first-year undergraduate applicants who meet other admission requirements, like high school grade point average and curriculum, will be waived.

The decision is following guidance from the University System of Georgia after testing services were canceled by the College Board and ACT. The university says admission processes are being adapted in order to respond to the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has led to a more "personalized, virtual approach for new applicants."

VSU Office of Admissions Director Ryan Hogan says the team is in the process of contacting all prospective undergraduate students who have already applied about the status of their application.

"We understand this is an uncertain time for many people," Hogan said. "At Valdosta State, we are determined to use this time to connect with our prospective students and their families. We look forward to speaking with them on the benefits a degree from VSU has to offer."

The university is also waiving undergraduate application fees for the time being. Financial aid officials are encouraging all students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Applications for the 2020-2021 academic year are now available.

