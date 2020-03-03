VSU's Guillozet named Player of the Year, three Blazers earn conference honors

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta State senior Clay Guillozet has been named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Year and two other Blazers received GSC end-of-year honors on Tuesday.

Guillozet is the third Blazer to earn the Player of the Year honor in the last four years, along with Jeremiah Hill (2016/17) and Beau Justice (2017/18) and is the fifth player in VSU history to be named.

The Greenville, Ohio native started all 27 games this year for the Blazers, leading the team with 16.1 points per contest (fifth-best in the GSC) and eclipsed the 1,000-career point milestone and 500-career rebounds milestone in the same game this year, on January 4 at West Alabama.

Aside from being named the conference's player of the year, Guillozet was also named to the GSC's First Team, along with Darrell Jones.

Jones averaged 15.3 points a night and is shooting 51.9% from the floor this year while logging 7.9 rebounds a game.

Valdosta State head coach Mike Helfer has been named the GSC Coach of the Year, the fourth time he has done so.

Helfer is 301-140 in 15 seasons at VSU.

The Blazers open the GSC Tournament with a quarterfinal game against the #8-seeded Montevallo on Tuesday. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

