Valdosta Bahamas drive seeing outpour of donations

By: Noelani Mathews | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 5, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Bahamas relief drive in South Georgia is getting a huge response.

On Tuesday, we first told you about a drive coordinated by Valdosta residents with ties to the islands that has already seen a tremendous response.

Just three days into the fundraiser, the support is overflowing into a private hangar at the Valdosta Airport.

By Thursday morning, the Langdale family packed a jet for it's second trip over the Atlantic Ocean.

Courtney Farmer says as weather conditions change, each day is a new challenge to send relief to the Bahamas.

On Wednesday, the family started sending items most needed, but, due to severe flooding and debris, they landed in Nassau.

They were then forced to use boats and a military aircraft to bring supplies to survivors.

"Tarps, duct tape, chainsaws. We put all the medical supplies on the Blackhawk which we knew was landing right there at the medical clinic, so we're seeing that all the items are getting where they need to go," Farmer explained.

An outpouring of donations are coming in daily, varying from generators and chainsaws to clothes and medical supplies, with calls and help coming in from all over the country.

The family is still accepting donations at the airport and on other accounts through Amazon and Guardian Bank. They say their Venmo account alone has already raised more than $10,000.

For more information on how you can help, click here.

For information on how you can donate to Hurricane Dorian victims, click here.