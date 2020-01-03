Valdosta 'Brunch Bill' begins Sunday

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 3, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Sunday brunch may be busy for some restaurants around Valdosta, but this weekend they're getting 'boozey.'

Starting this Sunday, alcohol sales will begin at 11 a.m., changing from the long-standing start time of 12:30 p.m. This comes after Valdosta voters passed the 'Brunch Bill' in a referendum last November.

Some local restaurant owners said the brunch crowd continues to gain popularity in the Azalea City, so the new rule is just another example of how the city is growing.

Nick Harden, owner of Big Nick's, is excited to start the new year with the new rule.

"Just excited that Valdosta's growing. We love it, especially for our local business owners and local shops," Harden said. "It's just a good thing."

Big Nick's is preparing for a big brunch crowd this weekend, moving the restaurant hours up with the bill, as well as adding new brunch menus and bottomless mimosas.

Sunday packaged liquor sales passed across the state in 2011, with Valdosta starting the sales in 2012. Harden said, with the city continuing to grow, it was time for another step.

"I think it was antiquated laws, so I think the community is ready for it. It's just like a couple of years back when they passed the Sunday ordinance. People were excited, like okay, yeah, it's your responsibility," Harden said. "I think people are responsible enough to drink on whichever day they feel or choose to, so I think it's a good thing."

The referendum only applies to brunch on Sunday.