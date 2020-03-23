Valdosta City Schools: buses officially running for free meals

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News
March 23, 2020
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta City School's new Meals on Wheels Distribution Program officially kicked off Monday.
Teaming up with Second Harvest of South Georgia, they are now hand-delivering free meals to kids at 14 new meal hubs in addition to the original five stationary meal sites.
School officials held a trial run Friday, delivering meals to four apartment communities throughout the district by bus. They say they saw great success.
Until further notice, buses will run free food for kids under the age of 18 every Monday and Thursday to the following locations:
Buses will arrive at each location at 11 a.m. and stay for 45 minutes or while supplies last.
The following stationary locations will also remain open Mondays through Fridays:
Several teachers are volunteering their time off to help out and reunite with their students.
Anna Eidson is a teacher at S. L. Mason Elementary School. She says she was glad to see her kids again on Monday.
"You don't realize how much you miss them until you see them because you're with them every single day, eight hours a day. And you get really close to them," she said. "So seeing them was just so sweet, and I hope to see more kids come out, get some food, some resources and I'm able to connect with them at least for today."
Along with meals, families will receive a handout providing free, online learning courses to help keep kids' minds engaged with learning during the school closures.
