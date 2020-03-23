Valdosta City Schools: buses officially running for free meals

Updated: Tue 9:10 AM, Mar 24, 2020

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News
March 23, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta City School's new Meals on Wheels Distribution Program officially kicked off Monday.

Teaming up with Second Harvest of South Georgia, they are now hand-delivering free meals to kids at 14 new meal hubs in addition to the original five stationary meal sites.

School officials held a trial run Friday, delivering meals to four apartment communities throughout the district by bus. They say they saw great success.

Until further notice, buses will run free food for kids under the age of 18 every Monday and Thursday to the following locations:

  • Heron Lake Apartments -1800 Eastwind Road

  • Willis L. Miller Library - 2906 Julia Drive

  • Sallas Mahone Elementary School - 3686 Lake Laurie Drive

  • Remington Avenue & Arkwright Drive

  • W.G. Nunn Elementary School - 1610 Lakeland Avenue

  • Bubba Jax Crab Shack - 1700 West Hill Avenue

  • Ashton Park Apartments (@ Mailboxes) - 1315 River Street

  • Smith Ave @ Pines Apartments

  • Abundant Life Church (Parking Lot) - 3419 Knights Academy Road

  • J.L. Lomax Elementary School - 1450 Howell Road

  • Serenity Church - 1619 North Lee Street

  • Azalea Landing - 4195 Bemiss Road

  • The Gables Apartments (@ Mailboxes) - 1415 St. Augustine Road

  • Adam's Orthodontics - corner of N. Valdosta Road and Country Club Drive

    Buses will arrive at each location at 11 a.m. and stay for 45 minutes or while supplies last.

    The following stationary locations will also remain open Mondays through Fridays:

  • S.L. Mason Elementary School - 821 West Gordon at 11:30 am

  • Ora Lee West Community Center - 611 East Ann Street at 11:30 am

  • Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ - 1515 North Forrest Street at 12:00 pm

  • Robert Jenkins Community Center at Hudson Dockett - 807 South Fry Street at 11:30 am

  • Scott Park - 900 Old Statenville Road at 12:00 pm

    Several teachers are volunteering their time off to help out and reunite with their students.

    Anna Eidson is a teacher at S. L. Mason Elementary School. She says she was glad to see her kids again on Monday.

    "You don't realize how much you miss them until you see them because you're with them every single day, eight hours a day. And you get really close to them," she said. "So seeing them was just so sweet, and I hope to see more kids come out, get some food, some resources and I'm able to connect with them at least for today."

    Along with meals, families will receive a handout providing free, online learning courses to help keep kids' minds engaged with learning during the school closures.

