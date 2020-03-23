Valdosta City Schools: buses officially running for free meals

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta City School's new Meals on Wheels Distribution Program officially kicked off Monday.

Teaming up with Second Harvest of South Georgia, they are now hand-delivering free meals to kids at 14 new meal hubs in addition to the original five stationary meal sites.

School officials held a trial run Friday, delivering meals to four apartment communities throughout the district by bus. They say they saw great success.

Until further notice, buses will run free food for kids under the age of 18 every Monday and Thursday to the following locations:

Heron Lake Apartments -1800 Eastwind Road

Willis L. Miller Library - 2906 Julia Drive

Sallas Mahone Elementary School - 3686 Lake Laurie Drive

Remington Avenue & Arkwright Drive

W.G. Nunn Elementary School - 1610 Lakeland Avenue

Bubba Jax Crab Shack - 1700 West Hill Avenue

Ashton Park Apartments (@ Mailboxes) - 1315 River Street

Smith Ave @ Pines Apartments

Abundant Life Church (Parking Lot) - 3419 Knights Academy Road

J.L. Lomax Elementary School - 1450 Howell Road

Serenity Church - 1619 North Lee Street

Azalea Landing - 4195 Bemiss Road

The Gables Apartments (@ Mailboxes) - 1415 St. Augustine Road

Adam's Orthodontics - corner of N. Valdosta Road and Country Club Drive Buses will arrive at each location at 11 a.m. and stay for 45 minutes or while supplies last. The following stationary locations will also remain open Mondays through Fridays:

S.L. Mason Elementary School - 821 West Gordon at 11:30 am

Ora Lee West Community Center - 611 East Ann Street at 11:30 am

Woodlawn Forrest Church of Christ - 1515 North Forrest Street at 12:00 pm

Robert Jenkins Community Center at Hudson Dockett - 807 South Fry Street at 11:30 am