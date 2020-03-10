Valdosta City Schools closed Wednesday after student teacher potentially comes into contact with coronavirus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 3, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta City Schools say they will be closed on Wednesday after a student teacher at Sallas Mahone Elementary School had indirect contact with family members over the past weekend who "May have been exposed to," the COVID-19 coronavirus.

VCS says the student and family currently have no symptoms of the coronavirus but have decided to self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

The district says public health officials advised VCS that the student teacher has an extremely low risk of any significant exposure to coronavirus.

The district says out of an abundance of caution, Valdosta City Schools will be closed Wednesday as they clean and sanitize affected schools and buses.

VCS made the announcement Tuesday evening via social media.