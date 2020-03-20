Valdosta City Schools delivering free meals to kids by bus

By: Amber Spradley | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 20, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- Valdosta City Schools and Second Harvest of South Georgia held a trial run Friday for a new bus delivery plan for free meals to students.

"We want to make sure that our students get everything that we need despite the fact that we're out of school at this time," Pinevale Elementary School principal Royce Thomas said.

They started with five stationary grab-and-go spots throughout the city on Tuesday but felt not everyone was able to get to the specific locations, according to Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason.

The school board has decided to put parked buses back to good use. The team analyzed typical daily routes, choosing to hit the most dense communities on Friday.

Throughout the route, along with nourishment, comes reunion.

"Our teachers miss their kids. You know, they want to see their kids, and our kids want to see their teachers. So it was just an easy way for them to have some sort of contact, of course at six feet," Jennifer Steedley, director of public relations for Valdosta City Schools said.

Superintendent Dr. Cason has worked in education for 27 years. He says the new meal delivery plan is a unique solution to a unique situation.

"Never experienced anything like this in education. And so trying to think of all the 'what if's', along with feeding our kids," he said.

Dr. Cason says they plan to return to school April 1, but that could change.

As for how it will go for students returning to classrooms, how grades will be scored and if there will be a graduation in 2020, they say there's no definite answer yet to the questions they're getting.

"It's very different than any of us have ever dealt with before, and we're just doing the very best that we can to keep everybody as updated as possible, even though sometimes our messages are changing before we can even get them sent out," Steedley said.

She says, though, she's overwhelmed by the community support on Friday. About 15 teachers reached out to volunteer within three minutes of sending out her email request.

"Everybody wants to help. Everybody wants to do their part," she said.

Crews delivered a couple hundred meals to kids Friday at the Gables, Prosper, Ashton Park and Heron Lakes apartment complexes.

They say an updated list will be released over the weekend which will include many more community stops on Monday.

Additionally, the following stationary locations will continue serving free meals to kids:

SL Mason Elementary School

11:30 a.m.: Meals to be offered in Parking Lot.

Ora Lee W Community Center

11:30 a.m.: Meals to be offered in Parking Lot.

Robert Jenkins-Hudson Dockett Community Center

11:30 a.m.: Meals to be offered in Parking Lot.

Scott Park

12:00 p.m.: Meals to be offered.